Vernice Shaw Hodge

Reform - Vernice Shaw Hodge, age 78, of Reform, Ala., passed away September 10, 2020 at Hospice of West Alabama in Tuscaloosa. Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, September 14, 2020 at Union Hill Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro Kenneth Smith officiating and Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Due to COVID 19, no public visitation with the family will be held. The casket will be open for viewing by friends from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Masks are required.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Willard Hodge; her parents; brother, Reed Shaw and nephew, Ronnie Shaw.

Survivors include her sister, Etoy Lawrence (Fred); two brothers, Homer Shaw (Sara) and George Shaw (Kay); sister-in-law, Minnie Shaw Aldridge and a number of nieces and nephews.

Vernice was born August 3, 1942 in Pickens County, Alabama to the late Olie Shaw and Bessie Byars Shaw. She was a member of Liberty Baptist Church, a retired seamstress for Country Miss and NRV Manufacturing and a retired CNA for S. D. Allen Intermediate Care Facility.

Pallbearers will be Ronnie Parker, Mark McNatt, Josh Wallace, Joey Lucas, David Lowery, Timothy Shaw, Keith Kilpatrick and Keith Perrigin.

In lieu of flowers and food, the family requests memorials to Gideons International, Pickens Co. Camp, P.O. Box 287, Carrollton, AL 35447.



