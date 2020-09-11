1/
Vernice Shaw Hodge
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vernice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vernice Shaw Hodge
Reform - Vernice Shaw Hodge, age 78, of Reform, Ala., passed away September 10, 2020 at Hospice of West Alabama in Tuscaloosa. Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, September 14, 2020 at Union Hill Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro Kenneth Smith officiating and Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Due to COVID 19, no public visitation with the family will be held. The casket will be open for viewing by friends from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Masks are required.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Willard Hodge; her parents; brother, Reed Shaw and nephew, Ronnie Shaw.
Survivors include her sister, Etoy Lawrence (Fred); two brothers, Homer Shaw (Sara) and George Shaw (Kay); sister-in-law, Minnie Shaw Aldridge and a number of nieces and nephews.
Vernice was born August 3, 1942 in Pickens County, Alabama to the late Olie Shaw and Bessie Byars Shaw. She was a member of Liberty Baptist Church, a retired seamstress for Country Miss and NRV Manufacturing and a retired CNA for S. D. Allen Intermediate Care Facility.
Pallbearers will be Ronnie Parker, Mark McNatt, Josh Wallace, Joey Lucas, David Lowery, Timothy Shaw, Keith Kilpatrick and Keith Perrigin.
In lieu of flowers and food, the family requests memorials to Gideons International, Pickens Co. Camp, P.O. Box 287, Carrollton, AL 35447.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tuscaloosa News from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
(205) 375-9661
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Skelton Funeral Home - Reform

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved