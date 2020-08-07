1/1
Vernon Lee Harris Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vernon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TUSCALOOSA - Vernon Lee Harris, Jr., age 88, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away July 29, 2020 at his residence. Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Wills' Funeral Service Chapel with Pastor Geraldine Porterfield officiating. Burial will follow in Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be Friday 1-4 p.m. at the funeral home.
Vernon, also affectionately known as "Tom Tigg", was born to the late Mrs. Geraldine Tiggs (Teague) and the late Mr. Vernon Harris, both of Melfa, Va. He grew up as a loving brother to his two sisters, Emma and Hazel. In his early years, he attended schools in Savageville, Va.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Wills' Funeral Service Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
8
Service
11:00 AM
Wills' Funeral Service Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wills Funeral Services Inc
701 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Northport, AL 35476
(205) 758-3444
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wills Funeral Services Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved