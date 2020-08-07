TUSCALOOSA - Vernon Lee Harris, Jr., age 88, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away July 29, 2020 at his residence. Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Wills' Funeral Service Chapel with Pastor Geraldine Porterfield officiating. Burial will follow in Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be Friday 1-4 p.m. at the funeral home.

Vernon, also affectionately known as "Tom Tigg", was born to the late Mrs. Geraldine Tiggs (Teague) and the late Mr. Vernon Harris, both of Melfa, Va. He grew up as a loving brother to his two sisters, Emma and Hazel. In his early years, he attended schools in Savageville, Va.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store