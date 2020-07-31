TUSCALOOSA - Vernon Michael Criswell, age 72, passed away July 28, 2020 at his home in Tuscaloosa. Survivors include his wife, Carole Criswell; and son, John-Michael Criswell. He was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Bertha Criswell; stepfather, Jack Calhoun; and daughter, Anna Criswell.
Born October 15, 1947 at Northington Hospital in Tuscaloosa, Mike attended Marion Military Institute and graduated from Tuscaloosa High School in 1966. He attended The University of Alabama school of business before beginning a life-long career in the flooring industry in 1972. He worked in many facets of the industry from small retail stores, to founding his own company Criswell Carpets, to working 30 years for Shaw Industries.
In 1985, Mike and Carole moved to Newnan, Georgia where Mike became a father. His daughter, Anna was born in 1986 followed by his son, John-Michael in 1989. Mike's many achievements in his career are not what he will be remembered for. Instead, he will be remembered as a great father and as a man who set the standard for what friendship looks like. Mike had a gift as he could turn a stranger into a close friend. When he was put in the care of Amedisys Hospice, an overwhelming outpouring of love and support came from all over the country from friends in the lowest and highest of places. We talked with him in his final days about how loved he was by so many people and how much love there was waiting for him when he walked through the gates of heaven. He knew this to be true and because of that, he did not fear death. He told us about the friends he would get to see again, and the family, especially his mom, dad, and only daughter he would be reunited with. In his final moments in this world, he confidently said to us, "Its ok. This is temporary. I will see you soon and this time it will be forever."
A Virtual Celebration of Mike's Friendships will be held Sunday, August 9 at 2 p.m. To attend, please email mikesfriendshipcelebration@gmail.com
Donations can be made in Mike's memory to the Caring Ministries Fund at Forest Lake United Methodist Church in Tuscaloosa.