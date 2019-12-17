|
EUTAW - Vertrude Tunstill Jones, age 91, a longtime resident of Eutaw, Alabama, passed peacefully on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at the Hospice of West Alabama, with family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late James Carver Jones Jr., who passed away in 2010.
Vertrude was born in Athens, Alabama on January 6, 1928, and was the daughter of the late Luke Price and Dora (Vaughn) Tunstill. She received her early education at the Piney Chapel Elementary and Jr. High Schools, and secondary education at Athens High School, graduating class of 1946. She received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Home Economics from the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa in 1950.
Vertrude retired from her employment at Eutaw High School as a Home Economics teacher. She devoted her post-retirement years to caring for her husband.
She was a parishioner of the First Presbyterian Church in Eutaw.
She is survived by one sister, Lucile (Tunstill) Cimbalo and her husband Lucio L. Cimbalo of Los Alamitos, California; and many nephews and nieces.
Vertrude was preceded in death by her husband, James Carver Jones, Jr.; parents, Luke Price Tunstill and Dora Vaughn Tunstill; brothers: William Elex and wife Myrtle (Bradford) Tunstill, Theo and wife Imogene (Stovall) Tunstill, Leo Tunstill; and by her sisters: Susie Lee (Tunstill) and her husband Emmett M. Black, Annie Mae (Tunstill) and her husband Rowe F. Christopher, Gertrude (Tunstill) and her husband Vernon Paul Bowers, Sr.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Vertrude's graveside service at the Mesopotamia Cemetery, Grubbs Street, Eutaw, Alabama on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. The service will be officiated by Reverend James B. Richwine of the First Presbyterian Church of Eutaw.
In lieu of flowers, charitable donations may be made in memory of Vertrude T. Jones to Hospice of West Alabama, 3851 Loop Road, Tuscaloosa, AL 35404, or the First Presbyterian Church of Eutaw, 300 Main Street, Eutaw, AL 35462.
Arrangements are under the care of Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 17, 2019