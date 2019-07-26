|
|
NORTHPORT - Vicky Watkins Allen, age 63, of Northport, Ala., passed away peacefully in her home July 16, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. at the Old Time Fireman Lodge off of Hwy 171.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Sherman and Ruth Watkins; sister, Elizabeth Watkins Smith; and brother, James Watkins.
She is survived by her husband, David Wayne Allen of Northport, Ala.; daughter, Brandi Allen Steele of Brookwood, Ala.; son-in-law, Cory Wayne Steele of Brookwood, Ala.; grandchildren, Colson Matthew Galloway, Lane Martin, and Layla Steele; and all of her extended family.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on July 26, 2019