|
|
MOUNDVILLE - Victor P. Poole, Sr., of Moundville, Alabama, passed away at the age of 88, at Moundville Health and Rehab Facility on July 24, 2019. Services will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home South. Officiating will be Reverend Michael Cobb, Pastor of the Moundville United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery, with Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home South directing. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
Victor was preceded in death by his parents, Spurgeon F. and Natalie Phillips Poole; his sister, Lorine (Maurice) and his brother, Jack (Janell).
Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Madie H. Poole; his three sons, Phil (Leigh Ann), Howell (Tammy) and Ross; his three grandchildren, Natalie Poole Decker (Will), Emily Poole Mullenix (Justin) and Vic Poole. He also has one great-grandchild, Ava, age 19 months and one great-grandchild due in October.
Victor Poole was born on July 18, 1931 in Knoxville, Greene County, Alabama. His dad, Spurgeon, was the lockmaster at Old Lock 9 on the Black Warrior River. Victor's mom, Natalie, was a schoolteacher and homemaker. His Christian training and baptism as a child was at Bethel Baptist Church in Ralph, Alabama. It is from this time at Bethel and in his home that he learned a great generosity toward others that he maintained throughout his life. He grew up at the Lock Nine site on the river. In the eighth grade, he transferred to Hale County High School from Knoxville School, commuting each day to school in Moundville by boat across the river.
He participated in many activities at Hale County High School, including football and baseball. He also, most importantly, met Madie Irene Howell. They both graduated in 1949, married in 1953 and remained married for the next 65 years.
Victor entered the United States Army and proudly served for three years as a member of the 82nd Airborne, where he achieved the rank of Master Sergeant. Upon receiving an honorable discharge from the Army, he earned his degree at the University of Alabama while working at the Bank of Moundville.
Victor's father-in-law, E. Price Howell, Sr., had purchased a majority interest in the Bank of Moundville in 1946, just at the conclusion of World War II. E. P. Howell, Sr., of Hartford, had originally moved to Moundville as a coach, math teacher and principal. Once there, he married Madie O'Neal Elliott, of Moundville in 1929.
E. Price Howell Sr. died suddenly in 1955, after which his widow, Madie, became President of the Bank of Moundville. Victor, while still in college, became Executive Vice President and CEO, positions that he held for the next 41 years.
Victor Poole also had a passion for and a longtime interest in politics and education. He was appointed to the State Board of Education in 1963. He was reelected six consecutive times and retired from the State Board of Education in 1994. During these decades on the board Victor worked on many projects for the betterment of the state and its school children. In particular, he spent much time and resources working with many others around the state to create Shelton State Community College.
He was a member of the Hale County Board of Education and the Moundville City Council. He was a member for many years of the Black Warrior Council, Boy Scouts of America. He and Madie Irene were Pillars of the Community as chosen by The West Alabama Chamber of Commerce. He was a lifelong Mason.
Finally, Victor and Madie Irene have been active members of and have a great love for Moundville United Methodist Church. He served the church in every capacity possible over many decades. His love for God was exemplified by his work through his church, and he always recognized the importance of the church in our community. He strongly believed in the saving grace and eternal salvation given us through our profession of faith and acceptance of Jesus Christ as our Lord and Savior.
Pallbearers will be Vic Poole, Will Decker, Justin Mullenix, Randy Ryan, Tony Lee, Thad Pate, Danny Matherson, Mike Hall and Kipp Ryan.
Honorary pallbearers are all friends and neighbors in the West Alabama Area.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Moundville United Methodist Church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on July 26, 2019