Viola Smelley Lawrence

God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be so he put his arms around you and whispered come to me.

Viola Smelley Lawrence age 7, died Nov 5th peacefully at her home surrounded by loved ones.

Service Information: 1 pm Wed, Sunset Funeral Home with Pastor Ken Cheeks. Visitation 1 hr prior.

She is preceded in death by her father John Barton William Smelley, mother Nora V. Smelley, brother Johnny Barton Smelley, brother Jimmie E. Smelley, sister Juanita Smelley Irvin.

Survivors include her daughter Cindy Huddleston (Paul), granddaughters Morgan Kimbrrell (Piercle) and Maci Huddleston, great granddaughter Emmerson Stephens, brothers Frank Smelley (Evelene), Ronald Gene (Jane), sisters Rachel Taylor, Joann Jones (Paul), and a host of nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be her nephews.

Special thanks to Chapel Hill Baptist Church, Hospice of West Alabama and the best caregiver one could have, Rosemary Turner.

Don't think of her as gone away, her journey's just begun.



