Nelson Funeral Home
3659 Hwy 171 North
Fayette, AL 35555
1-205-932-8961
Lying in State
Thursday, May 14, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Cleveland Church of Christ
Funeral service
Thursday, May 14, 2020
Cleveland Church of Christ
Burial
Thursday, May 14, 2020
in the adjoining cemetery
Virginia A. Ellis Obituary
BERRY - Mrs. Virginia A. Ellis, age 77, of Berry, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020 at her residence. Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 14, 2020 from Cleveland Church of Christ. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery with Nelson Funeral Home of Fayette directing. The body will lie in state Thursday from 1-2 p.m. at the church. Steve Deavours will officiate.
Survivors include three sons: Steven Jimmy Ellis, Terry Warren Ellis (Carmen) both of Berry, and Albert Jackson Ellis (Missie) of Henderson, Tenn.; one daughter: Virginia Lorraine Angle (Lee) of Pensacola, Fla.; daughter-in-law: Teresa Ellis of Northport; sister: Betty Fay Watson of Northport; best friend and niece: Brenda Shaw; twelve grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years: Jimmy Ellis; son: Johnny Walter Ellis; parents: Early and Annie Robertson Thrasher; brothers: Marshall, George, Darrell and Wilburn; and sisters: Opal, Marjorie, Ruth and Alice.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons: Todd Ellis, Brandon Ellis, Isaac Ellis, Austin Ellis, Elijah Ellis, Kerry Ellis, Jacob Simmons and Patrick Butler.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 13, 2020
