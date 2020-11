Virginia Ann Morrow EmersonTuscaloosa - Virginia Ann Morrow Emerson, 77, of Tuscaloosa, passed away on November 22, 2020 at her home.Services will be on at 11 AM on Saturday, November 28 at Magnolia Chapel South, with visitation from 10 AM until time of service. Presiding Clergy: Rev. Roger Akers and Rev. David Mills. She will be laid to rest in Gilgal Baptist Church Cemetery.