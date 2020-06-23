TUSCALOOSA - Virginia Davenport Bryant, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away peacefully on June 19, 2020.

She was born in Selma, Ala. in 1934. She attended Central Baptist Church and graduated from AG Parrish High school in 1952. She worked at The University of Alabama School of Law as Registrar and Associate Dean until her retirement in 1999.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 52 years, Tommy Bryant of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; her beloved first husband, Raymond Johnson of Erie, Pa.; and her parents, Albert and Evelyn Davenport of Selma, Ala.

She is survived by her siblings: Albert Davenport (Sheila) of Irondale, Ala. and Shirley Ezell of Irondale, Ala. She is also survived by her children: Raymond Edward Johnson (Denise) of Jasper, Ala., David Randall Johnson (Bridget) of Dallas, Texas, Rebecca Bryant Jolly (Pradeep) of Sandy Springs, Ga., Kim Bryant Clemons (Harold) of Brentwood, Tenn. and Jane Bryant Thomas of Franklin, Tenn. She is also survived by her grandchildren of whom she was most proud: Kristi Jayne (Jason) of Northport, Ala., Ashley Kirkland (Jonathan) of Tuscaloosa, Ala., Laura Brown and Alex Brown of Nashville, Tenn., Cami Stamps of Murfreesboro, Tenn., Brianna Johnson, Mikaela Johnson and Natasha Johnson of Dallas, Texas, Curran Jolly and Cason Jolly of Sandy Springs, Ga. She was also blessed to have four wonderful great-grandchildren: Brylan Jayne and Kyler Jayne of Northport, Ala., and Paxton Kirkland and Lexi Kirkland of Tuscaloosa, Ala.

She will be honored at a private graveside service in Selma, Alabama.







