Virginia Hitchcock Styers

Tuscaloosa - Virginia Styers, age 87, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away August 26, 2020. She was born August 23, 1933 in Red Bank N.J. and was adopted by John and Lillian Hitchcock of Lewis County N.Y. Virginia loved to spend time with her family and friends. She was a resident of Vt., Fla., and Ala. after retirement. She spent her last 20 years in Tuscaloosa where she became an avid University of Alabama fan. She loved to read, watch NASCAR racing, trips to the beach and spending time with her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by husbands, Alfred Tebidor and Roland Styers; son, Richard Tebidor; and daughters, Sally Leviker and Mary Kuzawski.

She is survived by sons, William Tebidor, Thomas Tebidor, Kenneth Tebidor, Mike Tebidor, David Tebidor (Annie), and Robert Kuzawski (Roberta); daughters, Deborah Sanchez (Martin), Pamela Burker (Greg), Tina Lydic, and Lisa Turney (Chuck); 20 plus grandchildren and 25 plus great-grandchildren and two great-great-granddaughters.

A private family farewell will take place at Woodland Forest Church on September 6, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. with Rev. Jeff Howard and Rev. Mary An Wilson officiating. Burial will be in Lowville N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to be made to the Woodland Forest Church Children's Ministry.



