CARROLLTON - Virginia J. Noland, age 86, of Carrollton, Ala., July 24, 2019 at home. Services will be 12 noon Monday, July 29, 2019, at Glen Echo Free Will Baptist Church with Melvin Mordecai and Tony Latham officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Sunset Brown Service Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie L. Jones and Sadie T. Jones; two brothers James F. Jones and Hubert Jones; and one son, Clifford Ray Noland.
Survivors include her husband, Glenn Acker; daughters, Jeannie Clemmons (Freddie) of Ethelsville, Ala., Ginger Harper of Glenmora, La., Teresa Lee (Ed) of Vernon, Ala., Reba Schmitz (Tim) of Waukesha, Wis. and Kristy Driver of Dalton, Ga.; stepdaughter, Renee Gant (Preston) of Kosciusko, Miss.; stepson, Joe Acker (Dana) of Fayette, Ala.; sisters, Revadoil Davidson of Aliceville, Ala.; brother, Earnest Jones of Foley, Ala.; 12 grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren.
She was born April 4, 1933 to Willie and Sadie Jones. She was a resident of Pickens County. She was married to Glenn Acker. She loved flowers and gardening. Mom loved sewing dresses for the girls. She made all our wedding dresses.
Pallbearers will be Caleb Acker, Buddy Acker, Joey Richardson, Chris Aldridge, Keith Driver and Kraig Driver.
Honorary pallbearers are nurses and staff of Amedisys Hospice and ICU 1st Floor South DCH Tuscaloosa.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on July 28, 2019