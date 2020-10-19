Virginia Jordan Ruffin

Aliceville - Virginia Jordan Ruffin, age 96, of Aliceville, AL passed away October 18, 2020 at Generations of Vernon. Funeral services will be 10:00 am Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mike Griffin and Rev. Brandon Phillips officiating. Burial will follow in Graham Memorial Cemetery in Reform, AL with Skelton Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be 30 minutes prior and immediately following the service at the funeral home.

Survivors include her daughter, Betty Carol Abston (Richard) of Vernon, AL; two grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.



