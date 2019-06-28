|
|
TUSCALOOSA - Virginia Spencer, age 69, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died Sunday, June 23, 2019, at DCH Regional Medical Center. Funeral services for Mrs. Virginia Spencer will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 12 noon in the Chapel of Rollins' Mortuary. Pastor Terry Ball will officiate. Burial will follow in West Highland Memorial Gardens with Rollins' Mortuary directing. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service time. Public viewing for Mrs. Virginia Spencer will be today, June 28, 2019 from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. in the chapel of Rollins' Mortuary.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on June 28, 2019