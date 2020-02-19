|
|
TUSCALOOSA - Viva Chaudoin, age 86, of Tuscaloosa, passed away on February 17, 2020 at home. Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home. A private burial will follow at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Elvadie Sellers; husband, David Chaudoin; and infant son, David Grant.
Survivors include her daughters, Celeste Shaver (Don) and Joy Stiles (George); brother, Jerry Sellers (Barbara); grandchildren, Lisa Perkins (Vince) Amy Mitchell (Jamie), Jennifer Farrell (Jared) and Adam Stiles; great-grandchildren, Rylee Stiles, Megan Quimby, Emilee Quimby, Kara Farrell and Jaxon Mitchell.
Viva, lovingly referred to as "Nannie", never spoke ill of anyone, she made everyone feel welcome in her home, always had food to serve guests, and she had a gracious, gentle manner. She touched so many lives.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 19, 2020