Vivian Louise Maughan
1935 - 2020
REFORM - Vivian Louise Maughan, age 84, of Reform, Ala., passed away June 2, 2020 in Perkinston, Miss. Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Eddie Rogers officiating. Burial will follow in Arbor Springs Cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Murray Gene Maughan; son, Delmer Gene Maughan; infant daughter, Rose Ann Maughan; and her parents.
Survivors include her daughter, Cindy Rogers (Eddie) of Perkinston, Miss.; brother, Leon Sentell; two sisters, Genean "Judy" Maughan and Brenda Hardy; three grandchildren, William "Mike" Maughan (Lisa), Jeff Rogers (Kathy) and Anthony Maughan (Ashley); fourteen great-grandchildren, Shaun, Alex, Colby, MaKayla, Kaitlin, Manzo, Roman Cole, Austin, Addison, Abigail, Alexis, Aiden Blue, Anzleigh Mae and Ashlynn Jean; numerous nieces and nephews; and her loving furbaby, Marci.
Louise was born December 16, 1935 in Reform, Alabama to the late Henry Jefferson "Pat" Sentell and Alvie Collier Sentell. She was a retired seamstress for Country Miss.
Honorary pallbearers are Right at Home and Southern Care Hospice.



Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Skelton Funeral Home
JUN
4
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Skelton Funeral Home
