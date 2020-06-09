Vivian St. John Perrigin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Vivian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
REFORM - Vivian St. John Perrigin, age 100, of Reform, Ala., passed away June 7, 2020 at Heritage Health Care in Tuscaloosa. Graveside services will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Mt. Moriah Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Roy Gene Plymon officiating and Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. A short visitation will be held at the graveside immediately following the service.
She was preceded in death by her husband, E. Frank Perrigin; her parents; brother, W. T. St. John, Jr. and three sisters, Lyda Mae Mehaffey, Ozema Bedingfield and Natalie Morgan.
Survivors include her daughter, Charlotte Hayes and husband, Jerry; two grandchildren, Cassandra Buchanan and Doug Hayes and great-granddaughter, Kayla Buchanan.
Mrs. Perrigin was born November 3, 1919 in Ethelsville, Alabama to the late Wattie Thomas St. John, Sr. and Mary Kate Lancaster St. John. She was a retired employee of American Bosch in Columbus, Miss.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
(205) 375-9661
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved