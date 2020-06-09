REFORM - Vivian St. John Perrigin, age 100, of Reform, Ala., passed away June 7, 2020 at Heritage Health Care in Tuscaloosa. Graveside services will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Mt. Moriah Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Roy Gene Plymon officiating and Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. A short visitation will be held at the graveside immediately following the service.

She was preceded in death by her husband, E. Frank Perrigin; her parents; brother, W. T. St. John, Jr. and three sisters, Lyda Mae Mehaffey, Ozema Bedingfield and Natalie Morgan.

Survivors include her daughter, Charlotte Hayes and husband, Jerry; two grandchildren, Cassandra Buchanan and Doug Hayes and great-granddaughter, Kayla Buchanan.

Mrs. Perrigin was born November 3, 1919 in Ethelsville, Alabama to the late Wattie Thomas St. John, Sr. and Mary Kate Lancaster St. John. She was a retired employee of American Bosch in Columbus, Miss.







