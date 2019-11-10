Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDONALD FUNERAL HOME
401 W CANAL ST.
Picayune, MS 39466-3912
(601) 798-1212
Resources
More Obituaries for Vollie Blackwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vollie Blackwell


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vollie Blackwell Obituary
SLIDELL, LA. - Vollie Blackwell, age 76, of Slidell, La., born December 20 1942 in Mississippi, died November 6, 2019 in LaCombe, Louisiana at LaCombe Nursing Centre.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Norleen Blackwell; sisters, Brenda Rodriguez and Sandra Herring; brothers, Kenneth and Albert Blackwell.
He is survived by his sister, Glenda Smart; and nephew, John Herring.
He leaves behind Faye Blackwell; and their son, Vollie Blackwell, Jr. (Leah) and grandson, Timothy Luke Blackwell; Jeremiah, Isabella and Alexandra.
He was loved by his family and will be missed. We rejoice that he is with our Lord. (John 10:27-29)
He was a veteran of the United States Navy and will be buried at Biloxi National Cemetery in Biloxi, Mississippi on November 15th, 2019 under the direction of McDonalds Funeral Home Picayune, Miss.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vollie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -