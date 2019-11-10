|
|
SLIDELL, LA. - Vollie Blackwell, age 76, of Slidell, La., born December 20 1942 in Mississippi, died November 6, 2019 in LaCombe, Louisiana at LaCombe Nursing Centre.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Norleen Blackwell; sisters, Brenda Rodriguez and Sandra Herring; brothers, Kenneth and Albert Blackwell.
He is survived by his sister, Glenda Smart; and nephew, John Herring.
He leaves behind Faye Blackwell; and their son, Vollie Blackwell, Jr. (Leah) and grandson, Timothy Luke Blackwell; Jeremiah, Isabella and Alexandra.
He was loved by his family and will be missed. We rejoice that he is with our Lord. (John 10:27-29)
He was a veteran of the United States Navy and will be buried at Biloxi National Cemetery in Biloxi, Mississippi on November 15th, 2019 under the direction of McDonalds Funeral Home Picayune, Miss.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Nov. 10, 2019