Wills Funeral Services Inc
701 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Northport, AL 35476
(205) 758-3444
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Wills Funeral Services Inc
701 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Northport, AL 35476
Lying in State
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Piney Grove Baptist Church
Service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Piney Grove Baptist Church
TUSCALOOSA - Vuanita Hemphill, age 67, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away December 25, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be 11 a.m. Monday, December 30, at Piney Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Lorenza James officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Oak Memorial Park with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be 2 – 5 p.m. Sunday, December 29, 2019, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 29, 2019
