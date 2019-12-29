|
TUSCALOOSA - Vuanita Hemphill, age 67, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away December 25, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be 11 a.m. Monday, December 30, at Piney Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Lorenza James officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Oak Memorial Park with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be 2 – 5 p.m. Sunday, December 29, 2019, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 29, 2019