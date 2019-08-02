|
TUSCALOOSA - Wade Foster "Boot" Hinton, age 74, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away July 24, 2019 at his residence. Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Bethel Baptist Church with Rev. William McDowell officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Oak Memorial Park with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be 12 noon – 5 p.m. Friday, August 2, 2019, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 2, 2019