NORTHPORT – Walid Kanso, age 57, of Northport, Ala., died February 24, 2020. Services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Memory Chapel Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Kanso and parents, Mustafa Kanso and Nada Kanso.
Survivors include his sisters, Rima Saad-El-Din and Zeina Beani; brother, Ramzi Kanso; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was a Civil Engineer, adjunct Professor of Engineering at The University of Alabama and an Engineering Consultant in the Tuscaloosa area.
He was a godly man that attended Bible Baptist Church for many years. He has gone on to be with his Lord and Savior.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 26, 2020