NORTHPORT -Wallace A. Breland, age 89, of Northport, Ala., went to his Heavenly home Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Hospice of West Alabama. The family will receive friends Wednesday, April 10, 2019, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. A graveside service will follow in Sunset Memorial Park at 11 a.m. with Bro. Jerry Montgomery officiating.

Wallace was preceded in death by his wife, Melba Jean Breland; step-daughter, Charlotte Jean Phillips; stepson, Robert Dale Sullivan; brother, James Breland; sisters, Gladys Breland, Addilene Burroughs, Elaine Ozment and Iva Nell Schmidt; his parents, Herman and Cordie Lee Breland; and special aunt, Mabel Ashworth.

Survivors include his stepson, Jerry Sullivan; stepdaughter, Bobbie Sullivan Robertson (Shane); and several grandchildren, great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Wallace was in the United States Navy during the Korean War from 1950 until 1954.

Pallbearers will be Stewart Abernathy and Jake Galloway.

Honorary pallbearers include the neighbors of Springfield Avenue, Hospice of West Alabama and Always There In-Home Care.

Special thank you to the outstanding care given by the staff, caregivers, nurses and Dr. Miller of Hospice of West Alabama and to Always There In-Home Care.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of West Alabama. Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary