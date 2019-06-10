|
TUSCALOOSA - Walt Gary, age 36, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died Thursday, June 6, 2019. A private family burial will be held at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with The Reverend David Meginniss and The Reverend Dr. Catherine Collier officiating. A celebration will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at the North Zone – Bryant Denny Stadium.
Walt was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, George Shirley; and paternal grandparents, Marie and Frank Gary.
Survivors include his parents, Betsy and Walter Gary; sister, Allison Drake (Zack); grandmother, Betty Shirley; nephews, Logan, Brylon and Taylor Drake; special aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Walt was born on April 27, 1983 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. He attended Central High School and graduated from Crossing Points at The University of Alabama. He was a hardworking and dedicated employee of The University of Alabama Supply Store for 14 years. He was an active member of Christ Episcopal Church.
To know Walt was to love him. He was a model of courage, enthusiasm, and optimism seeing the ""glass half full instead of half empty."" He was born with Down Syndrome, but he called it Up Syndrome. He lived life to the fullest having a positive influence on others, especially The University of Alabama Football Team. Walt was a true fan not only of Alabama sports, but also country music. He loved to dance, strum his guitar, and drink Diet Coke.
To Walt, all people were the same. It didn't matter if you were Coach Saban or a perfect stranger. He treated people with dignity and respect while never holding back his matter-of-fact opinion, always with a smile.
Walt's quick wit and sense of humor made him fun to be around. Even when asked, ""Are you allergic to anything?"" He would answer, ""Yes, Auburn Tigers.""
Walt was full of joy and shared it with others. His legacy will live on through the lives he has touched and the stories that will be shared. He is now forever a part of an even better team with the BEST Coach in the world.
Pallbearers will be Zack Drake, Billy Pritchard IV, Jimmy Hollon, Hal Kirby, Jim Barron, Brad Gardner, Steven Deal and Ellis Ponder.
Honorary pallbearers are Coach Nick Saban, former and current players of the Alabama Crimson Tide Football team, employees of the Supply Store, and his ""girlfriends.""
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to The Walt Gary Scholarship in Special Education, The University of Alabama, Box 870101, Tuscaloosa, AL 35487 or Christ Episcopal Church, 605 Lurleen Wallace Boulevard, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401.
Roll Tide Roll! Let's go get #18!
Published in Tuscaloosa News from June 10 to June 11, 2019