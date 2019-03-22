Home

Barham Funeral Home
7774A Highway 39 North
Meridian, MS 39305
(601) 485-5071
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Barham Funeral Home
7774A Highway 39 North
Meridian, MS 39305
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Barham Funeral Home
7774A Highway 39 North
Meridian, MS 39305
Walter Adrian Rainer Obituary
NORTHPORT - Funeral services for Mr. Walter Adrian Rainer will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Barham Funeral Home, Forest Lawn Chapel. Rev. Dwight Callens will be officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
Mr. Rainer, age 93, passed away March 20th in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
He was born in Newton County, Miss. on April 19, 1925 to William Walter and Bessie Rainer.
Mr. Rainer served his country in the United States Navy and afterward began his career in the railroad industry.
He is survived by his daughter, Dian Rainer Sturm (Rudy) of Pelham, Ala.; son, Ken A. Rainer (Dina) of Northport, Ala.; sister, Betty Jackson and brother, Dub Rainer. Mr. Rainer is also survived by his grandchildren, Tabitha, Stephanie, Cris, Zac, Ashley, Trey, Jamey and Courtney; great-grandchildren, Loralei, Jesse, Jon and Abe.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Walter and Bessie Rainer; wife, Reatha M. Rainer; sister, Evelyn R. Harrison; and brother, G. Donald Rainer.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent to .
Friends may sign the online register at www.barhamfuneralhome.com.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 22, 2019
