TUSCALOOSA - Walter Cox Densmore, Jr., age 79, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., peacefully passed away March 15, 2019, at DCH Regional Medical Center after a brief battle with cancer. The memorial service will take place at First Presbyterian Church on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 2 p.m., with Rev. Michael Bailey and Rev. Lou Ann Sellers officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in Warner Hall.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Dorothy Densmore of Whispering Pines, N.C.
Survivors include his loving wife, Mary Kate; sister, Mary Lee Martin (Jerry); son, Walt Densmore, III (Ann); daughter, Mary Nelson Notaro; grandchildren, Katie Pyle (Chris), Brown McMurray, Hannah Notaro, Rosie Notaro, Mary Jessie Densmore and Will Densmore.
Walt attended the University of Virginia and was on the Cavalier basketball team from 1958-1961. He fatefully met his wife, Mary Kate in a train station layover as he was headed to Madison Square Garden for a basketball game and she was headed home to Centreville, Ala. for the holidays. Walt and Mary Kate had 58 wonderful years together.
Walt retired as the Director of Business Services from the University of Alabama in 1994 after 27 years of service. He loved the University of Alabama and was a faithful follower of the University of Alabama athletic programs!
Walt was once president of The Country Club of Tuscaloosa, where he spent many years on the golf course with his multiple golf buddies! He cherished his time with all of them. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Indian Hills Country Club, the University of Alabama Tip Off Club, the Red Elephant Club and Phoenix Club.
Walt will be sorely missed by his many friends and family.
The family suggests that memorials be made to First Presbyterian Church of Tuscaloosa or the V Foundation for Cancer Research www.jimmyv.org.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 19, 2019