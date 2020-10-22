Walter David DriverGordo - Walter David Driver, age 71, of Gordo, AL, passed away on October 9th, 2020 at his home in Daphne, AL. He was born in Tuscaloosa on September 6, 1949. Graveside services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27, at 2 p.m. at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Rev. Jimmy Pritchett officiating and Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home directing.Walter is preceded in death by his mother, Rose Mary Evans and father, David Lee Driver.He is survived by his daughter, Amber Driver of Reform, AL.