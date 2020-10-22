1/
Walter David Driver
1949 - 2020
{ "" }
Walter David Driver
Gordo - Walter David Driver, age 71, of Gordo, AL, passed away on October 9th, 2020 at his home in Daphne, AL. He was born in Tuscaloosa on September 6, 1949. Graveside services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27, at 2 p.m. at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Rev. Jimmy Pritchett officiating and Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home directing.
Walter is preceded in death by his mother, Rose Mary Evans and father, David Lee Driver.
He is survived by his daughter, Amber Driver of Reform, AL.



Published in Tuscaloosa News from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Tuscaloosa Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3141
Guest Book sponsored by Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory - Tuscaloosa

