Walter Wayne GuyTuscaloosa - Walter Wayne Guy, age 73, of Tuscaloosa, AL passed away November 18, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical Center.A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on November 23, 2020 at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Dr. Clinton Hubbard officiating.He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Beulah Guy and his brother, Timothy Guy.Survivors include his loving wife of 51 years, Becky Morton Guy; his sons, Connor Guy (Leslie) and Morton Guy (Amanda); sister, Kay Hudgens (Jimmy); grandsons, Highland Guy, Sam Guy, Oliver Guy, Patton Guy, Jac Chandler, Jon Chandler and many nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Children's Ministry at First United Methodist Church of Tuscaloosa.