WEST BLOCTON - Walter "Sonny" Willbanks, Jr., of West Blocton passed away Friday, August 23, 2019, at UAB West.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Janette and Walter Willbanks, Sr.; a sister, Peggy Willbanks; and nephews, Johnathan Horton and Nathaniel "Pete" Spruell.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Carol White Willbanks; daughters, Jana Dennis (Joey) and Kalyn Atwell (Lane); and son, Lee Willbanks; grandchildren, Brady, Cooper, and Isabella Dennis, Ashton and Tucker Atwell; two sisters, Renee McMurrey (David) and Glenda Goad. There is also a host of nieces and nephews.
Sonny was a Navy veteran and worked at McKinney Wrecker Service for more than 20 years. He was also a valued member of the West Blocton Volunteer Fire Department. He considered his fellow workers and firemen family and loved them all dearly. Sonny was a kind, loving, and humorous man and will be greatly missed.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019, at West Blocton First Baptist Church. Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. and the service will follow at 11:30 a.m.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 28, 2019