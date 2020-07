FAYETTE - Wanda Juanita Roberts, age 93, of Fayette, Ala., passed away Friday, July 24, 2020. Graveside services will be Sunday, July 26, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Old Union Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Lon D. Moon officiating. Visitation will be from 1 – 2 p.m. at Old Union Baptist Church. The family asks, if you attend, to please wear a mask and exercise social distancing due to COVID-19. Norwood-Wyatt Chapel is handling all arrangements.







