Wanda Louise Dobbins
Wanda Louise Dobbins
Tuscaloosa - Wanda Louise Dobbins, age 80, of Tuscaloosa, Ala. passed away October 15, 2020 at Heritage Health Care and Rehab. A visitation will be held 2-3 p.m. Sunday, October 28, 2020 at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel. A private burial will be held afterwards at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park.
She is survived by her sons, Phillip Cooper, Greg Cooper (Sena), and Bruce Cooper; and grandson, Carson Cooper.
Honorary pallbearers are Heritage Health Care and Rehab, Comfort Care Hospice, and Crimson Village Senior Living.

Published in Tuscaloosa News from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3141
