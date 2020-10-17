Or Copy this URL to Share

Wanda Louise Dobbins

Tuscaloosa - Wanda Louise Dobbins, age 80, of Tuscaloosa, Ala. passed away October 15, 2020 at Heritage Health Care and Rehab. A visitation will be held 2-3 p.m. Sunday, October 28, 2020 at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel. A private burial will be held afterwards at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park.

She is survived by her sons, Phillip Cooper, Greg Cooper (Sena), and Bruce Cooper; and grandson, Carson Cooper.

Honorary pallbearers are Heritage Health Care and Rehab, Comfort Care Hospice, and Crimson Village Senior Living.



