OPELIKA - Wanda Sue Duncan Powell, age 81, formerly of Tuscaloosa, passed away on July 3, 2020 in Opelika, Ala. Services will be held at 2 p.m. on July 8, 2020 at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home. A private burial will follow in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park.

Sue was born on March 11, 1939, in Tuscaloosa County at home on the family farm. She was a sweet, loving, Godly Christian who loved her large family and was the youngest of ten children. We will remember her with joy, and were blessed to have her in our lives.

Survivors include her brother, Hollis Duncan; sister-in-law, Jackie Duncan, both of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; and many nieces and nephews across the country.

She was preceded in death by her two husbands, Raymond Fox and Samuel Powell; parents, Hartford and Bessie Duncan; siblings, Dean Radloff (Roy), Ed Duncan (Elizabeth), Dot Walby (Hugh), Pat Duncan (Evelyn), Hartford Duncan, Louise Moore (Bill), Woody Duncan (Betty), and Pete Duncan.

We would like to sincerely thank the nurses, doctors, and staff at Arbor Springs Nursing and Rehab Center, and SouthernCare Hospice, both of Opelika, Ala., for their wonderful care and support.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 1401 University Blvd. East, Tuscaloosa, AL 35404.





