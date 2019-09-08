Home

Spry Funeral Home
804 Hwy 72
Athens, AL 35612
(256) 232-2622
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Spry Funeral Home
804 Hwy 72
Athens, AL 35612
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Spry Funeral Home
804 Hwy 72
Athens, AL 35612
Warren Andrew Bennett Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Warren Andrew Bennett, age 49, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died Friday, September 6, 2019, in Atlanta, Ga.
Mr. Bennett was born June 22, 1970 in Morgan County, Alabama, a graduate of Athens State University, and a Police Officer with the Tuscaloosa Police Department.
Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 10, 2019, in the chapel of Spry Funeral Home, Athens, Alabama with Robert Hall and Keith Bennett officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday from 11 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Survivors include his wife, Amy Bennett of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; parents, Rodger and Betty Bennett of Tanner; sons, James Alexander Bennett of Courtland, Alabama and Warren Andrew Bennett Jr. of Decatur, Alabama; daughter, Abigail Grace Bennett of Guntersville, Alabama; granddaughter, Violet Christine Bennett; and three grandsons; brother, Keith Bennett of Ardmore, Tennessee; many uncles, aunts and cousins.
The family requests that memorials be made to or MD Anderson Cancer Research Center.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Sept. 8, 2019
