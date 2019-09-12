Home

Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
(205) 375-9661
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Center Springs Cemetery
Gordo , AL
Waylon Jaxon Stephens Glaze Obituary
BUHL - Waylon Jaxon Stephens Glaze, age 1 day, of Buhl, Ala., passed away September 10, 2019 at UAB Hospital. Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Friday, September 13, 2019, at Center Springs Cemetery in Gordo with Rev. Gary Youngblood officiating and Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing.
He was preceded in death by his infant sister, Bella Leigh Stephens Glaze.
Survivors include his father, Nathan Glaze; mother, Amanda Stephens; sister, Laikynn Glaze; brother, Dayton Glaze; grandparents, Darlene Eichelberger (James), Jason Davis, and Steve and Rhonda Stephens; an uncle, several aunts, and a number of cousins.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Sept. 12, 2019
