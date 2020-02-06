|
GORDO - Waymon E. Byars, age 69, Gordo, Ala., passed away February 4, 2020 at his home. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, February 7, 2020, at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Kenneth Henegar and Rev. Chester Shaw officiating. Burial will follow in Andrews Chapel Cemetery in the Liberty community with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Clarence Richard Byars, Sr.; and nephew, Seth Richards.
Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Brenda Ponds Byars; daughter, April Adair and husband, Jodie; sisters, Clara Jean Patterson (Dennis Earl), Mildred Tilley (Vernice) and Shelia Richards (Byron); sister-in-law, Virginia Byars; and two grandchildren, Luke Cassity and Caleb Adair.
Waymon was born March 25, 1950 in Gordo, Alabama to the late Clarence Adron Byars and Lavada Shaw Byars. He was a member of Liberty Assembly of God Church, led the congregational singing and was a faithful servant to the Lord. Waymon was an employee of Redd Pest Control Company for 27 years and part-owner of Bugs-B-Gone for the last 18 years.
Waymon loved to make people laugh by telling jokes and funny stories. He never met a stranger. He was meticulous about his flower and vegetable gardens and his lawn care. As everyone could see, his lawn was always picture perfect. Waymon was an outdoorsman and an avid deer and turkey hunter.
Waymon had the biggest heart of anyone you will ever meet. He was a phenomenal husband, father and grandfather.
Pallbearers will be Gene Tilley, Jerry Tilley, Randy Tennyson, Stephen Williams, Jerry Clary, Blake Richards, Scot Adams, Richie Byars and Quintez Ponds.
Honorary pallbearers are all former co-workers with Redd Pest Control and Bugs-B-Gone.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to the Liberty Assembly of God, 268 Ruffin Road, Millport, AL
35576 or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Published in Tuscaloosa News from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020