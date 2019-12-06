|
FAYETTE - Wayne Douglas Edwards, age 81, of Fayette, Ala., passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at home. Services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Norwood-Wyatt Chapel Funeral Home with Pastor Joel Daniel officiating. Visitation will be from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Edwards was preceded in death by his parents, Felix and Wilma Edwards; brothers, Kenneth Edwards and Joe Edwards.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Graves Edwards of Fayette; daughter, Lana Edwards Bynum (Daren) of Fayette; son, David Edwards (Jeananne) of Fayette; grandchildren, Emily Edwards Williams (Thomas), Matthew Edwards, Audra Bynum Spanfellner (Joe), Seth Bynum (Kirstin) and Eric Bynum (Kathryn); and great-grandchildren, Charlie Bush, Caroline Spanfellner and Clayton Spanfellner.
Wayne was a longtime faithful Christian and member of Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church and loved all his church family. He was employed at Fayette Grain and Feed for many years and then was manager of Fayette Farmers Co-op for twenty years. Wayne was a "people person" and always enjoyed talking with people and helping them any way he could. He met everyone with a smile and had a happy disposition. Wayne retired in 2000 and spent his later years working on his cattle farm and attending events involving his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom he loved dearly.
Wayne and Linda loved to travel and spent many happy hours on road trips to see natural wonders of our country. They enjoyed hiking in our National Parks, especially to waterfalls. After Wayne became disabled, they began a quest of finding and photographing covered bridges and had some amazing adventures, amassing a total of four hundred twenty-six covered bridges in many different states. Wayne's greatest love was his family and he was happiest when he was in the midst of all of them. He was a wonderful husband, Daddy, and Granddaddy, who left a great legacy to all his family and many friends.
Pallbearers will be Matthew Edwards, Seth Bynum, Eric Bynum, Joe Spanfellner, Ricky Hayes, Randy Hayes, Casey Hayes and Keith Cannon.
Honorary pallbearers are Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church members, and employees of Alabama Hospice Care.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund or Alabama Hospice Care.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 6, 2019