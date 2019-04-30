TUSCALOOSA – Wayne Jackson Montgomery, age 80, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died April 28, 2019, at Heritage Health Care. Services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Campground United Methodist Church with Bro. Paul Wilson and Bro. Jerry Montgomery officiating. Burial will follow in Campground Cemetery with Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Freida Montgomery; parents, James Buford Montgomery, Sr. and Nettie L. Montgomery; brother, J. B. and wife Bert Montgomery; and brother-in-law, Dave Jacobs.

Survivors include his sister, Jean M. Jacobs; nieces and nephews, Rhonda Camp, David R. Jacobs, Mike Montgomery and Scott Montgomery; and other family members.

Wayne retired from Tuscaloosa County, Road and Bridge Department. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force and retired from the U.S. Army Reserve.

Nephews will serve as pallbearers.

The family would like to thank all the staff of Heritage Health Care & Rehab Station 1, Dr. Warren, Dr. Tucker and Dr. Alldredge for your love and care.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in his memory to Campground UMC Church or Campground Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 126, Samantha, AL 35482. Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary