NORTHPORT - Wayne L. Gilliland "Coach", age 88, of Northport, Ala., passed away September 14, 2019 at home with his family. Services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church with Bro. Tim Tindle officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Olive Church Cemetery with Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be 6 – 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Fredrick Gilliland and Richard Gilliland.
Survivors include his wife, Faye Gilliland; daughter, Brenda Nuckols (John); sisters, Eddie Lou Tilley, Bonnie Branyon and JoAnn Ray; brother, James Gilliland; grandchildren, Shelley Eaton (Eric); Dana Sullivan (James) and John Nuckols (Samantha).
He loved his family and worked hard all of his life. He loved all sports, most Alabama Football. He retired from The University of Alabama Athletic Department. In his younger days, he coached many of the young people from the community. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Randall Ray, Phillip Gilliland, Steven Tilley, Roger Christian, Sonny McCarter and Gary Watson.
Honorary pallbearers are Mt. Olive Church, Hospice of West Alabama and Dr. Stephen Brown.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Sept. 17, 2019