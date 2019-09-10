|
|
VANCE - Webster Lee ""Bit"" Green, age 64, of Vance, Ala., passed away September 8, 2019 at his residence. Services will be 3 p.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Heritage Chapel with Rev. Travis Criss officiating. Burial will follow in Big Hurricane Cemetery, Brookwood, Ala. with Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered at www.HeritageChapelTuscaloosa.com.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Sept. 10, 2019