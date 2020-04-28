|
TUSCALOOSA – Weldon Gordon Walker, age 85, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died April 21, 2020. A private family service was held on April 24, 2020 at Memory Hill Gardens with Dr. Rick Lance officiating and Sunset Funeral Home directing. Entombment in the Chapel of Memories Mausoleum.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie Gordon and Lois Hinton Walker; and wife, Eunice Atkins Walker.
Survivors include sons, Gordon Scott Walker (Rhonda) and Christopher Heath Walker (Daphne); grandchildren, Dalton Reed Walker and Jackson Scott Walker; step-grandchildren, Dylan Pate, Presley Pate and Raylee Hallman; and step-great-grandchild, Ava Leigh Pate.
He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who loved to help others. He was a great cook, gardener and mentor. He was an avid Alabama sports fan. He loved to travel, RV camp with friends, grow beautiful flowers and just spend time outdoors. He loved his Lord and was faithful in church work and the Big Sandy Community.
Pallbearers will be Jackson Walker, Dalton Walker, James R. Warren, Chris Walker and Scott Walker.
Honorary pallbearers are staff and Deacons of First Baptist Church, First Baptist Triple "L" members, Marc Brakefield, Dr. Paul Nelson, Dr. Hayes Boyd, Dr. Brian Wilhite, Thomas Hester, Daniel Jones, Dan Whetstone, Bill Aldredge, Sam Faucett, Steve Wetzel, Paul Jones, E.C. Clayton, David Mills, Wayne Boteler, Clyde Christian, Susan and Mickey Pate, Mike Watts, Alabama Sports Teams, First Baptist Sunday School Class, friends and neighbors of Big Sandy Community and the football "gang."
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Project 721 at First Baptist Church Tuscaloosa.
