MCCALLA - Wendy Hyche Wiggins, age 58, of McCalla, Ala., passed away December 14, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jimmie R. Hyche; and grandparents, Winfield and Edith Hyche, Murry and Carrie West.
She is survived by her children, Keri Hodnett (Josh) and Christopher Wiggins; brother, Jimmie R. Hyche Jr. (Chris); mother, Carolyn Cox (Wayne); and four grandchildren, Odessa Wiggins, L.J., Westlee and Jameson Hodnett.
A memorial will be held Friday afternoon, December 20th at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church, McCalla, Ala. Visitation will be at 2 p.m. Service will follow at 3 p.m. with Rev. Gary Youngblood officiating.
We give special gratitude to her caretakers, Annie and Barbara at Hosea's Care Group Home.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory may be made to UAB Neurology for ALS and FTD research. Checks should be made to UAB and mailed to: In memory of Wendy H. Wiggins,
UAB Records, AB, 1230 1720 2nd Ave S. Birmingham, AL 35294.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 19, 2019