Saturday, May 2, 2020
2:00 PM
Parking Lot of Evergreen Baptist Church
Highway 11
Vance, AL
Wendy Junkin Ramsey Obituary
MCCALLA - Wendy Junkin Ramsey went to her Heavenly home on April 27, 2020. Service will be held in the parking lot of Evergreen Baptist Church Highway 11 Vance, Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 2 p.m.
Wendy was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Linda Junkin and husband, Daniel "Boone" Ramsey.
She is survived by her brothers, Danny Junkins (Lisa) and Chris Junkin (Dana); stepsons, Daniel Ramsey (Traci) and Eric Ramsey (Tina); grandchildren, Jonathan Ramsey (Kate), Austin Ramsey, Nathan Ramsey, and Tatum Ramsey; nephew, Benjamin DePew; and nieces, Emily DePew and Bethanee Junkins that she loved very much. She also leaves behind many cherished friends and family.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the in her honor.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 30, 2020
