Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Lying in State
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Paul Baptist Church
Service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Paul Baptist Church
Wilbur P. "Gut" Cox Jr. Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Wilbur "Gut" P. Cox, Jr., age 66, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away March 9, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be 12 noon, Friday, March 15, 2019, at St. Paul Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Lenoise Richey, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Oak Memorial Park with Van Hoose & Steele Funeral Home, Inc. directing. Visitation will be from 12 noon – 6 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 14, 2019
