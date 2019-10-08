|
|
GREENSBORO - June Sexton age 91, of Greensboro, Alabama, a long time native of Northport Alabama, passed away at Hospice of West Alabama on October 6, 2019. She was known to most people as "Granny June". Services will be held at Sunset Funeral home, Northport Alabama. Visitation on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral service will be Wednesday October 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thelma Rushing Cooper (1932) and William Morgan Cooper (1984); her brother, Lester Lamar Cooper (2007); and son, Johnny Hollingsworth (2008).
Granny June is survived by three sons, Ronny Hollingsworth (Lisa), Jerry Sexton (Angelia), Danny Sexton (Rhonda); a daughter-in-law, Patsy Hollingsworth; grandchildren, Johnny Wayne Hollingsworth (Candi), Ronny Lee Hollingsworth (Kelsey), Brennen Hollingsworth, Lindsey Sexton Jackson (Caleb), Sara Sexton and Marlee Turner; great- grandchildren, McKynlee Hollingsworth, Warren Hollingsworth, Allyson Hollingsworth, Ayden Northam and Austin Corkerin; nieces, Lisa Cooper and Karen Cooper Dunn; special cousins but more like sisters, Patsy Farley, Betty Jo Malone and her husband; special friends, Sara Weidenbach, Janie Hamner, Linda Phillips and Jennifer Bonds
Granny June worked at Gulf States Paper Corp. She drove a Tuscaloosa County school bus (Bus 20) for many years. She worked as a Northport rural letter carrier, until her retirement. In her younger days, she enjoyed playing softball, crafting, and being involved in anything her "boys" were doing! June was one of the Atlanta Braves biggest fans, never missing a game on TV. Chop on, Granny!! She was a member of Carroll's Creek Baptist Church.
Pallbearers will be Johnny Wayne Hollingsworth, Ronny Lee Hollingsworth, Brennen Hollingsworth, Caleb Jackson, Hayward Malone and Doug Collins.
Honorary pallbearers are friends and members of Carroll's Creek Baptist Church, all of her racing friends and family and the doctors, nurses and staff of Hospice of West Alabama.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Carroll's Creek Baptist Church, 14247 AL HWY 69, Northport, AL 35475 or Hospice of West Alabama, 3851 Loop Road, Tuscaloosa, AL 35404.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Oct. 8, 2019