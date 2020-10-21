Willard Larry Lewis

Lakeview - Willard Larry Lewis, age 83, of Lakeview, Al. passed away October 18, 2020 at UAB Hospital. Services will be at 10:00 Thursday, October 22 at Memory Chapel in Tuscaloosa, Al with Rev. Lee Dymond officiating and Memory Chapel directing. He was preceded in death by his sister Carolyn Matthews (John) and is survived by his wife of 50 years, Linda Griffin Lewis of Lakeview, Al; brother Clifford Jerome Lewis (Dianne) of Tuscaloosa, Al; daughters Daphne Harding-Smith, and Sonya Denise Lewis; son-in-law Alistair Harding-Smith and Grandchildren Lauren, William and Caed Harding-Smith. Larry was born September 17, 1937 in Tuscaloosa to William and Opal Lewis. Larry made a profession of faith as a child at Calvary Baptist Church of Tuscaloosa and was a member of Hunter Street Baptist Church of Hoover, Al. Larry loved and played sports, sang Gospel music and was director of music at several local churches. His kindness and giving spirit will be remembered by all who knew him. Today Heaven is richer and Earth poorer because of the life of Larry Lewis.



