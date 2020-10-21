1/
Willard Larry Lewis
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Willard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Willard Larry Lewis
Lakeview - Willard Larry Lewis, age 83, of Lakeview, Al. passed away October 18, 2020 at UAB Hospital. Services will be at 10:00 Thursday, October 22 at Memory Chapel in Tuscaloosa, Al with Rev. Lee Dymond officiating and Memory Chapel directing. He was preceded in death by his sister Carolyn Matthews (John) and is survived by his wife of 50 years, Linda Griffin Lewis of Lakeview, Al; brother Clifford Jerome Lewis (Dianne) of Tuscaloosa, Al; daughters Daphne Harding-Smith, and Sonya Denise Lewis; son-in-law Alistair Harding-Smith and Grandchildren Lauren, William and Caed Harding-Smith. Larry was born September 17, 1937 in Tuscaloosa to William and Opal Lewis. Larry made a profession of faith as a child at Calvary Baptist Church of Tuscaloosa and was a member of Hunter Street Baptist Church of Hoover, Al. Larry loved and played sports, sang Gospel music and was director of music at several local churches. His kindness and giving spirit will be remembered by all who knew him. Today Heaven is richer and Earth poorer because of the life of Larry Lewis.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tuscaloosa News from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Service
10:00 AM
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
2055531430
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Memory Chapel Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved