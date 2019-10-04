|
|
ABERNANT – Willey Cook, age 81, of Abernant, Ala., went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Funeral services will be held at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Abernant, on Saturday October 5, 2019, at 1 p.m. with visitation two hours prior to the service. Rev. Jonathan Blackstock will be officiating with arrangements made by McCalla Memorial.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte Jean, of 33 years; and siblings, Dean Snow and Faye Martin.
Survivors include his wife Janice of 15 years; his son, Mark Cook (Connie); daughters, Marsha Brook (John) and Martha Denson (Tommy); and step-children, Chip Grider and Debbie Ross (Lee). He is also survived by eleven grandchildren and step-grandchildren: Christopher and Mary Beth Brook; Meredith, Ethan, and Mallory Cook; Timothy and Thomas Kiser; Jonathan and Brandon Grider (Korena); and Aaron and Morgan DePiano. Sibling survivors include: Gertie Webb, Buddy Bentley (Judy), and Max Snow.
Willey Cook became a follower of Christ as a teenager at Brooklane Baptist Church in Hueytown and was a dedicated member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church for 44 years. He was known for his creative talents in carpentry and innovative repairs of just about everything.
Pallbearers will be Mark and Ethan Cook, John and Christopher Brook, Chip Grider, Thomas Kiser, Tommy Denson and longtime friend, James Crawford.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Oct. 4, 2019