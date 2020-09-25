1/1
William A. "Bill" Leonard
Cottondale - William A. "Bill" Leonard, age 66, passed away July 29, 2020 at home. His Memorial Service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020 at First Assembly on Skyland Blvd.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Amelia (Matthews) and Rupert Leonard; oldest sister, Patricia Russell; and brother, Robert Leonard.
Survivors include his wife, Larfene Leonard of Cottondale; daughters, Tina Marie Leonard and Lisa Marie Leonard; and sisters, Carol Sablic (Bruno) and Linda Olson (Bob).

Published in Tuscaloosa News from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
