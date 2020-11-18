1/
William A. (Tonto) Tucker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William A. Tucker (Tonto)
Northport - William A. Tucker (Tonto) age 79 of Northport died November 16, 2020 at Hospice of West Alabama. Service will be Friday at 11am at Carroll's Creek Baptist Church with Brother Alan Roggli and Brother Don Springer officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Sunset Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be at 10 am at the Church. The full obituary can be viewed at www.sunsetbrown.funeral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tuscaloosa News from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 345-2900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved