William A. Tucker (Tonto)
Northport - William A. Tucker (Tonto) age 79 of Northport died November 16, 2020 at Hospice of West Alabama. Service will be Friday at 11am at Carroll's Creek Baptist Church with Brother Alan Roggli and Brother Don Springer officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Sunset Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be at 10 am at the Church. The full obituary can be viewed at www.sunsetbrown.funeral.com
Published in Tuscaloosa News from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.