Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
Grace Presbyterian Church
113 Hargrove Road
Tuscaloosa, AL
View Map
William Alexander “Alex” Gamble Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - William Alexander "Alex" Gamble, a resident of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, passed away on February 5, 2019. Alex was born in Montgomery, Alabama on November 9, 1995.
He is survived by his parents, Debra Gamble and John Gamble; brother, John Taylor Gamble; step-mother, Heather Graham Gamble; and grandparents, Barbara and Charlie Rickard.
Arrangements are under the care of Tuscaloosa Memorial Park and Chapel, Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, February 10, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at the Grace Presbyterian Church, 113 Hargrove Road, Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 9, 2019
