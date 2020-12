Or Copy this URL to Share

Share William's life story with friends and family

Share William's life story with friends and family

William & Blakley Harrell

Concord - William Rowdy Harrell, age 30 and Blakley Peyton Lightsey Harrell age 23, of Concord, North Carolina passed away on November 24, 2020. There will be a public Celebration of Life held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Howell Field , Highway 69 South, Rowdy Harrell Way. Moundville, Alabama 35474 with Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home South directing.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store