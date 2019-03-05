|
NORTHPORT - William "Bill" Andrew Daffron, age 94, of Northport, Ala., peacefully passed into Heaven on March 2, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama. A passionate and loving father and granddaddy is now at home with his Lord, Jesus Christ. Services for Mr. Daffron will be 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home – 5434 Old Birmingham Highway, Tuscaloosa, AL with Ben Jameson officiating. The family will receive visitors from 10 - 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Bill is survived by his only son, Andy Daffron (Glenda); granddaughter, Laura Daffron Logan (Jason); great-grandchildren, Stella and Grady Logan; step-granddaughter, Candace Fikes (Kyle); step-great-grandchildren, Cooper and Sadie Fikes; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by the love of his life, his beloved wife of 53 years, Estelle Hartin Daffron; his parents, Effie Mae Springer Daffron and O. Andrew Daffron; brother, Robert Frank Daffron; and sister, Jane Daffron Whitson.
Daffron, a native of Tuscaloosa was born May 22, 1924 in Tuscaloosa County where he lived his entire life. He and his family were faithful members of Alberta Methodist Church. He was a graduate of Tuscaloosa High School and attended West Point Military Academy. He retired from the United States Postal Service where he worked for over 40 years. Daffron also worked on a volunteer basis for over 50 years with the Boy Scouts of America and started the Boy Scouts of America Troop 43 in Tuscaloosa. He was a devoted scoutmaster for Troop 43 where he touched the lives of many youth by listening, encouraging and developing a code of conduct for everyday living. Mr. Daffron also helped develop Camp Horne Boy Scout Camp located in Cottondale, Ala. He will be remembered as a gentle and loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather and loyal friend to many.
Active pallbearers are former Scouts: Mark Whitson and nephew, Allen Mattox; and Trace neighbors: Tommy Williams, Hank McKinley and James Mize.
Honorary pallbearers are residents of Windsong Community, nurses and staff at Hospice of West Alabama, former Leaders and Scouts of BSA Troop 43, former co-workers of the United States Postal Service, Tracy and Doug Henry, Joann White and special care giver, Loretta Edwards.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to Hospice of West Alabama or the Black Warrior Council of the Boy Scouts of America.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 5, 2019